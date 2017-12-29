Jimmy Smith leaves Bellator

Since 2010 Jimmy Smith has been calling Bellator fights but after a mutual agreement with the organization he is leaving. They issued a joint statement with Bellator saying:

After a long and successful relationship, Jimmy Smith and Bellator have mutually agreed to part ways. Jimmy is one of the finest combat sports announcers of our time. He has played an integral role in the growth of Bellator as it has evolved into the successful global franchise it is today. The Paramount Network sports production team and Bellator MMA would like to thank Jimmy for his great work behind the mic over the years and wish him all the best in the future.”

…and Jimmy adding:

“I am very grateful to the entire Bellator organization and fans for an amazing and unforgettable nine years,” Smith said. “As I move on to the next phase in my career, I want to wish all of the fighters, producers, and Bellator staff the absolute best.”

Enter Mike Goldberg?