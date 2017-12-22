Mixed Martial Arts or MMA is a fantastic way to get in better shape, physically and mentally. It is a combination of various arts such as Karate, Kickboxing, boxing, Muay Thai, judo, wrestling etc. Some might opine that this sport is violent, and the participants may get easily hurt. But if a right instructor is chosen, and safety measures are taken, there are a lot of health and fitness benefits associated with MMA training.

Here are the top 10 reasons to try MMA for fitness:

Increased Stamina: One of the major benefits of MMA training is increased stamina. This becomes noticeable after a few weeks of regular training. It improves functional strength, making certain daily activities very easy. Weight lifting, and bodyweight exercises involved in MMA training are responsible for increase in stamina.

Fitness: MMA is found to work on the whole body. It comprises the muscles, cardio and strength training workouts, in turn, toning and sculpting the body as desired. It is highly beneficial in the long run.

Enhanced Coordination: While fighting with the opponent, the jabs, kicks, punches, and all other movements need to flow together. It also needs judgement of distance, timing, and more to deal and dodge blows quickly. Coordination skills can be further enhanced by trying stability and balance-board activities.

Improved Flexibility: MMA training improves flexibility, thus lowering the risk of fractures, muscle pulls, and issues with mobility. Greater flexibility helps participants in their daily life as well as in other sports. MMA training includes grappling which increases passive flexibility; active training like high kicks, stretches, etc. which increases active flexibility.

Higher Endurance: MMA training includes cardio workouts like running, swimming, working out with a punching bag, shadow boxing, skipping, and intense dancing, improving the overall endurance.

Transform into a better ‘You’: MMA training boosts your energy levels, making you feel great. It improves your performance in the daily tasks, helps in losing weight, sleep easily, and trains to compete. This also boosts confidence levels, transforming you inside out.

Flaunt your sculpted body: MMA training transforms the entire body quickly. Also, you can sculpt your body if you focus on certain areas, shaping them the way you desire. Not only does MMA training improve your fighting skills, but will shape you with a sexier, tighter core, thighs, hips, arms, and smaller waist.

Stress Management: MMA training has a lot of mental health benefits. It helps you manage stress, trains you to handle emotional pressure and keep calm. In fact, it is suggested that people with bipolar disorder, anxiety issues, cardiac problems, concentration and memorizing issues, may be greatly benefited by MMA training. It improves self-discipline and helps you succeed personally and professionally.

Self-Defense: MMA training is meant to learn to fight opponents, but at times, it is required for self-defense. The moves taught in MMA like kicks, blows, punches and grappling may come handy even outside the ring. Just a little common sense and presence of mind can save you or others anytime.

So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up and look for an MMA training instructor. Have fun, play safe and enjoy yourself!!