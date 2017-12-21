Daniel Straus injured in accident, issues statement

Bellator featherweight Daniel Straus has been involved what was referenced as a “near fatal” motorcycle accident. The unfortunate event occurred Sunday and as of now Straus is reportedly conscious and has movement of his extremities. There is no word on the actual extent of the injuries he received.

He did issue a statement to Bleacher Report:

“On early Sunday morning, I was involved in a motorcycle accident. I’m currently recovering and will hopefully be returning to the Bellator cage sometime soon. I appreciate all the well wishes and ask that people respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”