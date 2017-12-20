Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo break down a potential McGregor vs. GSP bout at welterweight

Please no. Georges St. Pierre very recently said he wants one specific bout in the UFC and it’s with lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Conor is a small guy in comparison to the hulking St. Pierre but the real question is not height it’s weight. Some don’t believe GSP can make 170 pounds anymore due to his size in the buildup to his middleweight title win over Michael Bisping. He vacated the belt and now we may get this “super fight” between the Canadian and the Irishman. Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo break it down.

