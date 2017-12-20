Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix odds are surprising

The Forum in Inglewood will play host to the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix kick off on January 20, 2018. Chael Sonnen will try to keep hope alive with a win over Rampage Jackson at Bellator 192: Lima vs. MacDonald in the opening bracket of a tournament that will crown a new heavyweight champion.

Bovada has Rampage at a mind boggling +1600 with Chael Sonnen at close behind at +1400. King Mo is set at +1100, and Roy Nelson was given a +600 matching Fedor Emelianenko. Former UFC fighters Frank Mir, Ryan Bader, and Matt Mitrione come in at +400, +280, and +225. Meathead leads the way most likely due to his victory over former GOAT Fedor.

Some of those fighters were former middleweights and light heavyweights making for a very diverse tournament.