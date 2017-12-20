Angel Fights ‘Rising Stars’ Full Fight Videos

Angel Fight Promotions held “Rising Stars” on Friday, Dec. 15 from Kings Nightclub in Clarksville, Tenn. Myself, Jack Bratcher, along with SSF Submission Academy’s Mike Merriman were on commentating duties.

Bearcatt Productions has done a great job of putting the fight videos together from the event and here are two of the top finishes of the night as local prospects Shannon Goughary and James Conway shined in their professional debuts.

The main event saw Conway, a Warriors Den product out of Dickson, Tenn., knockout North Carolina’s Nick Martino in a 170-pound matchup.

In the women’s atomweight co-main event, Goughary, fighting out of Nashville MMA, put on a great showing against Bellator vet Nikki Smith stopping her with an armbar submission in the first round.

We look forward to watching the progression of these two young fighters as they continue their pro mixed martial arts journey.