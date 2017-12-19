Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz convinces Eddie Bravo that Joe Rogan is in the CIA

Comedian extraordinaire Joey “Coco” Diaz recently visited the Tin Foil Hat podcast hosted by Sam Tripoli. Coco relays the story of a time he had conspiracy guru Eddie Bravo convinced Joe Rogan was in the CIA. That’s hilarious, firstly, because you know for sure Eddie believed it, and secondly, because I’ve had that same thought myself that Rogan could be an undercover operative.

You can check out the full episode of The Tin Foil Hat podcast with guest Joey “Coco” Diaz over at All Things Comedy as he talks with Sam and Ryan about the conspiracies surrounding the death of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.