WTF: Video of Mike Perry barfing after his Winnipeg bout

Mike Perry got trounced by Santiago Ponzinibbio at the UFC: Lawler vs Dos Anjos event in Winnipeg this past weekend and some great highlights came out of it. For every highlight we have a lowlight and leave it to MiddleEasy.com to find it. As Perry exited the cage he ralphed, upchucked, regurgitated, barfed, puked, and any other term you can think of for vomiting. Watch at your own peril.
I tried to leave it all out there. Guess I had some left over right outside the octagon. I will come back better ! I will work on my point game so if I can’t get the KO the decisions could go my way. #LiveAnLearn #MixItUp #MMA #IWasFookinTired #SucksToSay #YouWinSomeYouLoseSome #NextOnesTheBestOne #Platinum