WTF: Video of Mike Perry barfing after his Winnipeg bout

I tried to leave it all out there. Guess I had some left over right outside the octagon. I will come back better ! I will work on my point game so if I can’t get the KO the decisions could go my way. #LiveAnLearn #MixItUp #MMA #IWasFookinTired #SucksToSay #YouWinSomeYouLoseSome #NextOnesTheBestOne #Platinum

