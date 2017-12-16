Conway, Goughary pick up pro debut victories at Angel Fights ‘Rising Stars’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Angel Fights held “Rising Stars” Friday, Dec. 15 at Kings Nightclub which showcased rising pro/am MMA and kickboxing fighters from the Middle Tennessee and surrounding Southeast region.

The main event saw Dickson’s James Conway knockout North Carolina welterweight Nick Martino in the first round in what was his professional debut. It was a great showcase for the young upstart and helped solidify Warriors Den MMA Academy in Dickson as yet another force in Tennessee for developing legitimate professional mixed martial arts talent.

Nashville MMA’s Shannon Goughary made a successful professional debut in the co-main event by submitting Bellator vet Nikki Smith out of Illinois. With coaches Shawn Hammonds, Chris Beasley and Lance Patrick in her corner, one can add Goughary’s name to the list of quality talent coming out of the now legendary Nashville MMA facility.

Also, local welterweights Irvin Jones and Dwayne Herelle put their friendship on hold to make a payday inside the cage. The two went back-and-forth for three rounds with Jones using cage control and effective grappling to get the unanimous decision nod.

It was another quality event from Angel Fights at Kings Nightclub and the promotion has big things planned for 2018 in an exclusive partnership with legendary Russian based MMA promotion M-1 Global. Stay tuned for details on their next event.

Here are the full results from the “Rising Stars” event.

Pro Card

170 lbs: James Conway def. Nick Martino via TKO (punches) – Rd 1

105 lbs: Shannon Goughary def. Nikki Smith via submission (armbar) – Rd 1

170 lbs: Irvin Jones def. Dwayne Herelle via unanimous decision

Amateur Card

145 lbs title: Jacob Dorman def. Victor Duquet via submission (triangle choke) – Rd 1

(KO of the Night) 140 lbs: Dillon Corcoron def. Jamie Vazquez via KO (punch) – Rd 1

125 lbs title: Clarence Mathis def. Nick Philips via unanimous decision

145 lbs: Theo Martinez def. Cris Thomason via submission (triangle choke) – Rd 1

(kickboxing) 135 lbs jr title: Payton Hayes def. Isaac Wall via split decision

(kickboxing) 170 lbs: Macky Bang def. AJ Walls via unanimous decision

Check back as we’ll post the videos once they are edited and released.