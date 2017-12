You may remember a certain sequence of events that involved Fabricio Werdum, Colby Covington, and a boomerang. After the confrontation between Colby and Fabricio came to a head in Australia after Covington repeatedly trashed Brazil – things got real. The video is below if you want to see the incident that just cost Werdum $600 in fines according to 9News. Crazy times.

Please like & share: