Kenny Florian and Tyron Woodley talked to former middleweight champion Robbie Lawler last night on FOX. Robbie opened up about why he dominates Rafael Dos Anjos everywhere in their fight this Saturday in Winnipeg. He discusses his training camp, fighting south paws, not liking the cold, and the lesser fight schedule he has adopted. He also says a title shot is one the line for the winner of his bout. Check it out.

