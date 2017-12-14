UFC Fresno salaries revealed

Brian Ortega defeated Cub Swanson at Fight Night Fresno and opened the eyes of many. He did it to the tune of a solid $58,000 with Swanson bringing in $76K for his losing effort. The rest of the pack was on the low end but Marlon Moraes cleaned up. He pulled in a whopping $146K for beating Aljamain Sterling without all the name recognition you would expect from a salary that high. Check out the full list:

Brian Ortega: $58,000 (includes $29,000 win bonus)

def. Cub Swanson: $76,000 Gabriel Benitez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Jason Knight: $31,000 Marlon Moraes : $146,000 (includes $73,000 win bonus)

def. Aljamain Sterling: $36,000 Scott Holtzman: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)

def. Darrell Horcher: $15,000 Eryk Anders: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Markus Perez: $12,000 Benito Lopez: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Albert Morales: $15,000 Alexis Davis: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus)

def. Liz Carmouche: $30,000 Andre Soukhamthath: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Luke Sanders: $12,000 Alex Perez: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Carls John de Tomas: $10,000 Frankie Saenz: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)

def. Merab Dvalishvili: $10,000 Alejandro Perez: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus)

def. Iuri Alcantara: $39,000 Davi Ramos: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Chris Gruetzemacher: $12,000 Trevin Giles: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Antonio Braga Neto: $10,000