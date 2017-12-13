Mark Hunt finally cleared to return in Australia at UFC 221

UFC and Pride favorite Mark Hunt will be returning to The Octagon against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 221 which will take place Feb. 10 at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

Hunt wasn’t medically cleared by the UFC who claimed he had sustained too much trauma from strikes. To be fair, Hunt admitted he had some memory loss and slurred speech in an article on PlayersVoice.com.au. It probably wasn’t smart that he said if he bit the big one in the cage it was cool with him. It wasn’t cool with the UFC brass.

In June he shocked fans when he KO’d Derrick Lewis and now he returns to face another rising star in Curtis Blaydes. This bout will be the co main event for UFC 221 underneath the middleweight title bout between Luke Rockhold and champion Robert Whittaker.