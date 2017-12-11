Angel Fights presents ‘Rising Stars’ Friday in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Angel Fights returns to Kings Nightclub in Clarksville on Friday, Dec. 15 with another stacked pro/am MMA and kickboxing lineup. North Carolina’s Nick Martino travels into enemy territory as he goes up against Dickson’s James Conway in a pro welterweight main event. In the co-headliner, Nashville’s Shannon Gougharty will face Illinois atomweight and Bellator vet Nikki Smith.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. (21-and-up Event must show State issued ID to enter). General Admission is $25, $30 at the door. VIP $40, $45 at the door.

Weigh-ins will take place Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Kings Nightclub. Everyone is welcome to attend as Angel Fight Promotions announces big things in store for 2018 and an alliance with legendary Russian promotion M-1 Global.

If you’ve never been to Kings Nightclub, it has a great intimate atmosphere perfect for watching cage fights. And just off Exit 4 on I-24 it’s easy to get to. You can walk around and mingle, grab a bite to eat and drink at the bar and enjoy the action. The first Angel Fights event at Kings Nightclub was a big success and this one should be even better.

Here’s the full card.

Professional Card:

James Conway vs Nickalas Martino PRO MAIN EVENT

Nikki Smith vs Shannon Goughary PRO CO-MAIN EVENT

Dwayne Herelle vs Irvin Jones PRO FEATURE BOUT

Amateur Card:

(C)Nick Phillips vs Clarence Mathis 125lbs MMA TITLE

(C)Victor Duque vs Jacob Dorman 145lbs MMA TITLE

(C)Josh Carrender vs Jaime Vasquez 145lbs KICKBOXING TITLE

Ben Sharp vs Derek Levasseur 155lbs MMA

Billy Graves vs Jose Arriaga 165lbs MMA

Theo Martinez vs Chris Thomason 145lbs MMA

Jason Carroll vs Carlos Kristerna 165lbs MMA

Gones Gonzalez vs Eh Bah 135lbs MMA

-fight card subject to change