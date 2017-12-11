Angel Fights presents ‘Rising Stars’ Friday in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Angel Fights returns to Kings Nightclub in Clarksville on Friday, Dec. 15 with another stacked pro/am MMA and kickboxing lineup. North Carolina’s Nick Martino travels into enemy territory as he goes up against Dickson’s James Conway in a pro welterweight main event. In the co-headliner, Nashville’s Shannon Gougharty will face Illinois atomweight and Bellator vet Nikki Smith.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. (21-and-up Event must show State issued ID to enter). General Admission is $25, $30 at the door. VIP $40, $45 at the door.
Weigh-ins will take place Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Kings Nightclub. Everyone is welcome to attend as Angel Fight Promotions announces big things in store for 2018 and an alliance with legendary Russian promotion M-1 Global.
If you’ve never been to Kings Nightclub, it has a great intimate atmosphere perfect for watching cage fights. And just off Exit 4 on I-24 it’s easy to get to. You can walk around and mingle, grab a bite to eat and drink at the bar and enjoy the action. The first Angel Fights event at Kings Nightclub was a big success and this one should be even better.
Here’s the full card.
Professional Card:
- James Conway vs Nickalas Martino PRO MAIN EVENT
- Nikki Smith vs Shannon Goughary PRO CO-MAIN EVENT
- Dwayne Herelle vs Irvin Jones PRO FEATURE BOUT
Amateur Card:
- (C)Nick Phillips vs Clarence Mathis 125lbs MMA TITLE
- (C)Victor Duque vs Jacob Dorman 145lbs MMA TITLE
- (C)Josh Carrender vs Jaime Vasquez 145lbs KICKBOXING TITLE
- Ben Sharp vs Derek Levasseur 155lbs MMA
- Billy Graves vs Jose Arriaga 165lbs MMA
- Theo Martinez vs Chris Thomason 145lbs MMA
- Jason Carroll vs Carlos Kristerna 165lbs MMA
- Gones Gonzalez vs Eh Bah 135lbs MMA
-fight card subject to change