GSP vacates 185 title and Whittaker opens as favorite over Rockhold

Georges St. Pierre took Michael Bisping’s middleweight title and then took his ball and went home leaving the 185 pound title picture cloudy. It was confirmed last night that the UFC was trying to remedy this by pitting former champ Luke Rockhold against newly minted champion Robert Whittaker. The champ is a killer and Rockhold is hungry for redemption after getting knocked out by Bisping which cost him the title. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted out the early odds last night for the bout.

Robert Whittaker will open a slight -125 betting favorite over Luke Rockhold (-105) at UFC 221, according to http://MMAOddsBreaker.com . That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone given how good Whittaker has looked in his latest run. What do you think? Do these look reasonable?