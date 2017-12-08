Askren trying diligently to lure GSP in to a fight

The MMA Hour played host to the best welterweight never to compete in the UFC. ONE welterweight champion and former Bellator champion Ben Askren has long tried to lure Georges St. Pierre in to a fight that hardcore fans have wanted since they found out Dana White banned Ben from entering the UFC. Long story short here, Dana said Askren was boring and Askren went off so Dana banned him. No matter to Ben because he still wants to face GSP in a highly anticipated contest. Here’s what he said on the MMA Hour:

I’ve never said I’m retired, period. I’ve said that I’m retired with the caveat that if I somehow get to fight to prove that I’m No. 1 in the world, I will take that opportunity. I’m not gonna fight to be No. 3 or 5 or 7 or anything else. Just to be No. 1, that’s it. It’s not really a money thing, it’s a pride thing. There’s this other guy who was a very famous welterweight named Georges St-Pierre who doesn’t seem to have a dance partner right now and doesn’t seem to want to fight Tyronv or Robert Whittaker. So I figure, he doesn’t want to get hit hard, I don’t hit that hard. So we might as well just get in there and get after it.“If he needs a dance partner, I’m more than willing to do it. I’ll come to Montreal and fit the bill for him. We’ll fill out the Bell Centre.

What do you think? Is this a bout you want to see?