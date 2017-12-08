Are we really getting PacMac? Pacquiao sounds like he’s in

Friday, boxing great Manny Pacquiao seemed like he wanted to be next for UFC champ Conor McGregor despite Dana White’s insistence that his next bout would be in the UFC. He told some eager reporters:

If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us.

Then, when asked whether talks had started we got this answer.

Initially, but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations.

Can it happen? Sure. Will it? It’s highly unlikely unless McGregor makes the same or more as he did for his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

What do you think? Will we see PacMac?