Michael Bisping not trying to be champion again, ego was an issue

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping lost to GSP at UFC 217 and weeks later lost to Kelvin Gastelum. Both were stoppages putting a halt to any title chances in the near future for the 38 year old and Bisping is ready to accept that. He is also certain taking the Gastelum fight so close to the Georges St. Pierre was a mistake mentally and physically. Here’s what he said on his Believe You Me podcast:

I felt great going into that fight, I did. Looking back in hindsight, was I overtrained and emotionally and physically tired? Yes, I was, but the problem with having a huge ego and thinking you can still beat people is that I knew that, but I still thought I could beat Kelvin Gastelum. That fight was me trying to exorcise some inner demons and try and get back in the win column ASAP. As I said, it was a huge gamble and for many reasons it was the wrong move, but I don’t regret it. If you look at the grand scheme of things . I can see that it was the wrong move, but at the time it felt right, so I don’t regret it. I’m not trying to be the champion again. I had that, that was fun. It was a nice time in my life. I can always claim to have had that title, and now it’s time to move on with my life.

Bisping will go down as one of the best fighters the middleweight division ever seen and that means all of MMA not just the UFC.