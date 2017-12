Luke Rockhold was the middleweight champion but is still very outspoken. It’s no secret that the 185 pound division is in complete disarray because of “money fights”. Michael Bisping rematched Dan Henderson and then fought a returning Georges St. Pierre while Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and Jacare all sat waiting for a shot. Rockhold spoke his mind to the MMA Hour and held nothing back not even on the topic of Dana White. Check it out.

