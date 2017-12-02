UFC 218 takes place Saturday night from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway defends his featherweight title against former champ Jose Aldo in the main event. Heavyweight sluggers Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou in the co-headliner.

The UFC 218 pay-per-view card also includes a matchup between top flyweights Sergio Pettis and Henry Cejudo, a lightweight showdown between former champ Eddie Alvarez and unbeaten brawler Justin Gaethje, and a women’s strawweight battle between Tecia Torres and Michelle Waterson.

How to watch UFC 218 PPV live stream video online:

The UFC 218 pay-per-view main card begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Fight fans can watch the PPV live stream online for $59.99 in the player below (via Youtube).

How to watch UFC 218 preliminary card action:

The UFC 218 televised preliminary card begins on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The UFC 218 early prelims will stream live online via UFC Fight Pass and will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT.