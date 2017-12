UFC 218 takes place on December 2nd and the odds for the bouts have shifted quite a few times. Here are the latest odds from oddsshark.com via BloodyElbow.com.

There is potentially a lot of money to be made for adventurous gamblers. Eddie Alvarez is an underdog going in to his Justin Gaethje bout and Alistair Overeem is not the favorite in his fight with Francis Ngannou. What do you think? Are these odds spot on?