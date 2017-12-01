McGregor coach picks his UFC 218 winners in WTF way

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has publicly picked his UFC 218 winners and it’s pretty freaking funny. Instead of just posting the names he took the card lineup and put Kanye glasses on who he thinks will win. Check out what he posted and the photo that accompanied it.

I put cool shades on who I think will win. So if you want to win some money bet opposite #UFC218 who you got?

I’ve got Holloway, Overeem, Pettis, Alvarez, and Waterson. Holy crap I’m almost all underdogs there. Who do you have winning?