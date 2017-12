We got a look at Alistair Overeem’s focus ahead of his co-main event bout with Francis Ngannou. He said he feels Francis Ngannou deserves the shot at him and that he was never as hyped as he was despite his skill sets. He answered quite a few questions and was truly a class act even after a violent striking session at the open workouts. He also said ‘who cares about Brock Lesnar’…ouch. Check it out.

