Eddie Alvarez says winner of fight with Gaethje will be ‘most violent man’

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez appeared on The MMA Hour in advance of his bout with Justin Gaethje at UFC 218. Alvarez is a top tier fighter and Justin isn’t a slouch by any means. The winner of this fight may be in the title picture but right now the lightweight championship is being held hostage by Conor McGregor. Dana may strip Conor of the title if he doesn’t announce his intentions to return soon so who knows if this could be an interim title bout or not. Check out what Eddie said to Ariel Helwani.

