Dana White full TUF 26 and UFC 218, Punk return?

Dana White took to the mic again ahead of the TUF 26 finale and UFC 218. One of the things of note that reportedly came out of White’s mouth was that he was meeting with CM Punk real name Phil Brooks at the UFC 218 event. No telling if he will do the smart thing and tell him to go get experience or he will simply give him potential dates for another fight. Punk lost his first bout badly to rising star Mickey Gall and not too many people have expressed enough interest in seeing him return without more fights under his belt. Punk was never an amateur and his first fight ever was in the UFC… Check out the full video.

