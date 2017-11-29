BOOM MMA IPFL: FitExpo 2017 results

East India’s biggest MMA promotion, BOOM returned with their FitExpo on Nov. 25 with yet another stacked card. The event was headlined by rising Indian MMA star, Ateet Kelvin Gupta and Anastasius Ryndongsngi. This was a much-awaited rematch; the first match was won by Ryndongsngi. Also, Super Fight League will be returning with the season 2 of their league and hosted their SFL contender tryouts with BOOM IFPL. The event went down in Science City in Kolkata.

Main Event:

Ateet Kelvin Gupta finally dethroned Anastasius Ryndongsngi and won the bantamweight title now at 1-1 for both of them and Boom MMA is looking to set a trilogy fight. Ateet tapped Anastasius out in Round 2.

Co-Main Event:

Jujhar Dillhon tapped out Omid Azmi from Afghanistan in the very first round via RNC. It was some moment when everyone felt patriotic after playing national anthem of Afghanistan and India.

“The Co-Main Event created goosebumps when the National Anthem for both the countries (India and Afghanistan) started playing. The respect from the spectators was amazing,” said Ratul Mukherjee, President of BOOM IFPL.

Main Card Results:

Women’s fight Rashi Sinde defense Sebonti Paul in the very first round via armbar

Baryalai Afghan def Rahmat Sunny (Bangladesh) via KO in 1st Round

Preeti Singh def Harshita in the 1st round via TKO

Mridul def Renalius via Arm bar in round 1

Parves Habib def Gobindo in Round 2 via tko

Sameer def Sahil Kabir

Sahil Akram def Ashan Khan via RNC

Indrajit Malakar def Amritpal Singh via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card Results:

Utshob Mitra def attaullah in Round 1 via RNC

Aristone def Nyke via TKO

Rohan Derber def Elbin in Round 1

CM Namchoom def Dibakar

Avinash Balmiki def Gourav Lama in round 1

Motirul Rahman def Imran in 1st round via KO

Rinku Das def Subroto Das via tko

Ishan Das def Pappu in Round 1

Anupam def Pranjal

Ritesh Paswan def Abhisehek in round 1

Ratul was very happy with the reception of the card. In fact he even disclosed that they will soon host an India vs. Pakistan card.

“Day by day we are improving and improvising,” Ratul stated. “This time we have open the gate for Bangladesh as well and they have performed well. Maybe next time I will schedule a match between Pakistan fighter and Indian fighter on 26th November next year and when the Indian fighter will raise his hands after winning and that will be my tribute to those slain heroes who sacrificed their lives. We are in talk and we might organize Boom MMA in Ranchi, Jharkhand and followed by Assam and Bangladesh.”