One of the best fighters to never fight in the UFC Octagon is Ben Askren. He is a long time veteran with a record of 18 wins and 0 losses to his name. He said some stuff, Dana White said some stuff when once upon a time it was a possibility he would sign with the UFC and it never went through. On the MMA Hour he said he wouldn’t retire if he could fight Georges St. Pierre. Sorry Ben but GSP may be done, too. Check it out.

Please like & share: