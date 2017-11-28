Holloway vs Aldo 2 extended preview

Max Holloway defends his featherweight title against Jose Aldo at UFC 218. He defeated Aldo back in June at UFC 212 which extended his win streak to an astonishing 11-0. Aldo is looking for redemption and honestly this may very well be his last title shot if he is finished in the fight. The 145 pound division is solid and there are guys patiently waiting in line for a crack at Max if and when they get the call from Dana. Check out the extended preview for the bout which goes down December 2nd.

