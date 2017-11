Matt Serra shocked us all recently when he said Holly Holm is going to beat Cris Cyborg December 30th in Las Vegas at UFC 219. He says Holm has the cardio, movement, and power to shock 145 pound champion Cyborg due to her style and cardio. We all know not to stand in front of Cris and not to get taken down by her and the team discussing the bout in this video agree. Check it out.

