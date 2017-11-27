Gordan Ryan submits Ralek Gracie at Metamoris (VIDEO)

Ralek Gracie took on 2017 ADCC champion Gordan Ryan at a Metamoris event over the weekend with benefits going toward compensating unpaid fighters from previous Metamoris shows. Before the match Ryan predicted the outcome:

“I Will submit ralek with one of 2 moves in between 10 and 18 minutes. The 1st move being some kind of triangle and the second being a variation of an arm bar. Ralek will fall with one of these two moves between the time frame of 10 and 18 minutes.”

Ryan ended up beating his own time constraints and finished Ralek at around the 9-minute mark with a triangle. Take a look at how it went down.

Just like that it’s over…. #metamoris #jiujitsu #triangle A post shared by Randy Williams (@rowdy_48) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:18pm PST