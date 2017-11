This Saturday, Dec. 2, UFC 218 takes place from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The featherweight title is on the line in the main event as champion Max Holloway rematches former champ Jose Aldo after knocking him out back in June to claim the 145-pound belt. Heavyweight powerhouses Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou meet in the co-main event. And exciting lightweight sluggers Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez are also on the bill. This is the Countdown to UFC 218 show.

Please like & share: