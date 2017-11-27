Breakdown Video: Gastelum’s KO of Bisping in Shanghai

MindSmash does an entertaining and informative breakdown of No. 9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum’s KO win over No. 2 ranked Middleweight Michael Bisping at UFC Shangai over the weekend. Not only does he show you how Kelvin was able to land the KO punch, but he even shares some training techniques on how to improve your own striking game. Wait, do you even have a striking game? What if you’re just some kid in grandma’s basement surfing the web? Maybe a striking game is just what you need.

