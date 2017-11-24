UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum weigh-in highlight and staredown

UFC Fight Night 122 takes place Saturday in Shanghai, China. Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping secured his spot on the card in the main event against No. 9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum after Anderson Silva was removed due to an alleged failed USADA test. Bisping lost his title to Georges St-Pierre just three weeks ago at UFC 217, but coming out of that bout unscathed, he was more than ready for the quick turnaround. Check out the highlights from their weigh-in on Friday.

