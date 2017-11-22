Nate Diaz wants insane amount to fight Woodley at UFC 219

Yeah, Nate Diaz is a good fighter and a pretty good draw at the box office but man is he out of touch, or at least the people in his ear are. Nate’s boxing coach Richard Perez told Submission Radio that the money for him to fight welterweight champ Tyron Woodley at UFC 219 needs to be way more than reasonable.

15 million easy,. Easy. He’s a star right now. McGregor can’t even fight right now, he got suspended. And Woodley’s trying to fight everybody … I mean, he’s got the belt. So what? The belt don’t mean nothing anymore. It’s about who you’re fighting (if you want) to make the money.

Nathan is on top and he needs to get paid what he deserves,” Perez said. “People want to see him and he’s popular right now, just like McGregor. So why doesn’t UFC do it when they made big money on the show when Nathan fights and McGregor fights? Even if Nathan fights Woodley it’s going to be up there because of Nathan. So they’re gonna probably make, oh gosh, pay-per-view is going to be just out there because they’re curious on what Nathan’s going to do with Woodley. So they’re making big money, they’re pocketing a lot of it. You guys know it too.