Tyron Woodley says Colby Covington is embarrassing himself

There aren’t many people aware of the antics of Colby Covington that aren’t vocal about them. He’s used hateful remarks against Brazil as a country and used all sorts of slurs against his intended trash talk targets. The latest to speak up is UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley who thinks Covington is the worst of the heel fighters and that’s saying something. Chael Sonnen up until this point was probably the most controversial but he looks tame compared to Colby. Check out what Woodley said via MMAFighting.com.

There’s so many other fighters that are right in that mix that I’m looking at. There’s guys who are fighting, maybe rematches and former champions from different divisions, and people who are really running through it. There’s a lot of hungry guys, and he’s in that category with guys like Darren Till, Kamaru Usman. He’s (Covington) right in there. The difference between them and him: Those guys are doing it with their gloves. They’re doing it with their actions. He’s just thinking that he’s supposed to talk his way into a title shot, and it’s sad that our sport does that.

He targeted the impact of Covington’s comments directly.

When you’ve got a person who – he had 5,000 followers until he disrespected an entire country – he doesn’t quite put himself on that same radar,” Woodley continued. “When you’ve got a person who fabricates and makes up stories — Chael Sonnen was good at it, Michael Bisping is good at it, Conor McGregor is the best at it. If you’re going to go that road, at least sound right. Don’t on one hand be ‘I’m this tough guy,’ and your script sound stupid. Fans want to see blood and knockouts. They don’t want to see some guy just take somebody down over and over again. So I just find it really corny. And yeah, it’s worked, he talked himself into the Demian Maia and Dong Hyun Kim, two guys I (beat). I wrote the book on Maia; he went out and checked it out at the library. Checked the book out, read it, and went out there and got bloodied by a jiu-jitsu guy. Now he thinks he’s going to fight for a title. Sit down somewhere. He’s embarrassing himself.

Well, Mr. Covington seems to be on everyone’s crap list.