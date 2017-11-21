Shane Carwin wants a Bellator spot

Shane Carwin called it quits back in 2011 after a loss to Junior Dos Santos but it appears he’s back in the saddle. It’s not a return to the UFC but a potential return in the Bellator organization. Here’s what Carwin revealed on Facebook:

I sent Bellator MMA a request to get on as an alternate for this amazing tournament. I really can’t wait to watch it either way but I am so pumped up for it I had to get my name on a list. I’d love a real title.

Shane would add a nice notch on Bellator’s signing belt and bring a recognizable face that fans still see as a legitimate heavyweight. What do you think?