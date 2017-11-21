Reason for Reigns winning WWE intercontinental title revealed

Last night on WWE RAW Roman Reigns defeated The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Here’s why according to PWInsider:

It’s believed that The Miz will be taking some time off soon to film the next movie in WWE Studios’ The Marine franchise. Miz has appeared in the last three Marine movies. There is currently no timetable for his return and last night’s RAW was his final appearance until the movie is finished.

If WWE is smart – probably not – Reigns will keep it through Wrestlemania. Here’s the first interview with Reigns after claiming the title.