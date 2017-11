Check out this article first before you listen to Fabricio Werdum’s latest update on the Colby Covington vs. a boomerang incident. I coined it the “Werdumerang” debacle and I take full credit for that. Wait, what was I saying? Oh yeah…Covington apparently went to the police after it happened and Werdum was not happy. Watch what he said during the press conference for the Werdum vs. Tybura event in Australia.

Please like & share: