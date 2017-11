Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping faces Kelvin Gastelum on the 25th of November in China. The Anderson Silva USADA test failure allowed Bisping to step in and take the spot in the main event on short notice after Silva was removed. Gastelum has stated that he is more excited about facing Michael than Anderson, and most agree that a win over the more relevant Bisping is better for his career. Check it out!

