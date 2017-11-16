Full UFC Fight Night 121 odds

Odds are tricky at best unless you have a knack for that sort of thing. UFC Fight Night 121 takes place on November 18th from the Qudos Bank Arena down under in Sydney Australia. The main event features former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum taking on Marcin Tybura. Fabricio is a solid favorite but anything can happen in MMA especially if you put money down. Here are the odds for the entire card courtesy of MMAmania.com

UFC Fight Night 121 Odds For The Main Card:

Fabricio Werdum (-360) vs. Marcin Tybura (+300)

Bec Rawlings (-155) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (+135)

Tim Means (-235) vs. Belal Muhammad (+195)

Jake Matthews (-145) vs. Bojan Velickovic (+125)

Elias Theodorou (-250) vs. Daniel Kelly (+210)

Alex Volkanovski (-600) vs. Shane Young (+450)

UFC Fight Night 121 Odds For The Undercard:

Ryan Benoit (-255) vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian (+215)

Will Brooks (-570) vs. Nik Lentz (+435)

Adam Wieczorek (-155) vs. Anthony Hamilton (+135)

Frank Camacho (-130) vs. Damien Brown (+110)

Nadia Kassem (-150) vs. Alex Chambers (+130)

Eric Shelton (-350) vs. Jenel Lausa (+290)

Tai Tuivasa (-165) vs. Rashad Coulter (+145)