WWE releases James Ellsworth

WWE announced the release of James Ellsworth. At one time he was a mainstay of comic relief on WWE TV programs. He was featured heavily on Smackdown alongside AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and towards the end of his run he had a relationship with Carmella. Here’s what they said about the departure of the master of “No Chin Music”.

James Ellsworth released WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. WWE wishes Ellsworth the best in all of his future endeavors.