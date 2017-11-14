Rizin: Mirko vs. Kohsaka shaping up nicely

Mirko Cro Cop returns to MMA action in the Rizin organization squaring off against Tsuyoshi Kohsaka. The Croatian fighter hadn’t been seen in the cage for a year but his return was expected despite rumors of retirement. The event will take place on December 31st at the Super Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Cro Cop is a Pride and Rizin grand prix champion and Kohsaka is a fellow veteran of Pride. This is an early look at the confirmed fights for Rizin FF 9: World Grand Prix:

Mirko Cro Cop vs Tsuyoshi Kohsaka

Irene Cabello vs Rena Kubota

Kanna Asakura vs Maria Oliveira

More information will be released as it becomes available.