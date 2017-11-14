Full betting odds for UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura

November 18th we get a solid Fight Night 121 card with Fabricio Werdum taking on Marcin Tybura in the main event. The odds are fairly reasonable across the board as you can see from the image below from bestfightodds.com.

Betting is an iffy affair when it comes to MMA because the number of weapons a fighter has is so much more than a simple boxer. Kicks, jiu jitsu, wrestling, muay thai, and the list goes on. All of those make a fight more unpredictable and make you feel less confident when making a bet. That being said, check out the full odds and let us know in the comments what you think of them.