Hypocritical De La Hoya calls out McGregor

44-year-old superstar and former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya once criticized Floyd Mayweather Jr. heavily for accepting a boxing match with UFC champion Conor McGregor. He called it a freak show of an event and publicly went on a crusade to dissuade fans from watching it. Until the checks came in…So then he calls out Mystic Mac?

Hundreds of thousands of dollars went in Floyd and Conor’s pockets when the Irishman went in to the tenth round with the greatest boxer of all time. After that there were plenty of boxers and MMA fighters rallying for their own big paydays because of the bout. So here’s what the newly open to ideas De La Hoya said.

You know I’m competitive. I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training, secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. Two rounds, that’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say. You heard it on Golden Boy Radio. Two rounds, that’s all I need.. Let’s get it straight: In the cage, he would freaking destroy me. He would freaking destroy me. Only in the ring. I’ve been working out for the last five months. How I feel now from my training. I don’t know what it is, but I’ll tell you now that I’ve never felt so good before in my life.

Would you pay to watch this fight?