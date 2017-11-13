Reebok payouts are in for Norfolk UFC event

UFC Norfolk is in the books and it’s time to once again scratch our heads at how little these fighters make in sponsorships. Reebok paid out a total of $245K for an event that featured quite a few veterans which is not that great. Bellator, step up your game and you could win a lot of UFC fighters over to lure them in to your roster.

Here is the list via mmamania.com:

Dustin Poirier: $20,000 def. Anthony Pettis: $15,000 Matt Brown: $20,000 def. Diego Sanchez: $20,000 Andrei Arlovski: $20,000 def. Junior Albini: $2,500 Cezar Ferreira: $10,000 def. Nate Marquardt: $20,000 Raphael Assuncao: $15,000 def. Matthew Lopez: $2,500 Clay Guida: $20,000 def. Joe Lauzon: $20,000 Marlon Moraes: $2,500 def. John Dodson: $10,000 Tatiana Suarez: $2,500 def. Viviane Pereira: $2,500 Sage Northcutt: $5,000 def. Michel Quinones: $2,500 Nina Ansaroff: $2,500 def. Angela Hill: $5,000 Sean Strickland: $5,000 def. Court McGee: $10,000 Jake Collier: $5,000 def. Marcel Fortuna: $2,500 Karl Roberson: $2,500 def. Darren Stewart: $2,500