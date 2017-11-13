Reebok payouts are in for Norfolk UFC event

Reebok payouts are in for Norfolk UFC event

UFC Norfolk is in the books and it’s time to once again scratch our heads at how little these fighters make in sponsorships. Reebok paid out a total of $245K for an event that featured quite a few veterans which is not that great. Bellator, step up your game and you could win a lot of UFC fighters over to lure them in to your roster.

Here is the list via mmamania.com:

Dustin Poirier: $20,000 def. Anthony Pettis: $15,000

Matt Brown: $20,000 def. Diego Sanchez: $20,000

Andrei Arlovski: $20,000 def. Junior Albini: $2,500

Cezar Ferreira: $10,000 def. Nate Marquardt: $20,000

Raphael Assuncao: $15,000 def. Matthew Lopez: $2,500

Clay Guida: $20,000 def. Joe Lauzon: $20,000

Marlon Moraes: $2,500 def. John Dodson: $10,000

Tatiana Suarez: $2,500 def. Viviane Pereira: $2,500

Sage Northcutt: $5,000 def. Michel Quinones: $2,500

Nina Ansaroff: $2,500 def. Angela Hill: $5,000

Sean Strickland: $5,000 def. Court McGee: $10,000

Jake Collier: $5,000 def. Marcel Fortuna: $2,500

Karl Roberson: $2,500 def. Darren Stewart: $2,500

 

Please like & share: