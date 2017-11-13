Diego Sanchez not retiring

Diego Sanchez not retiring

After UFC mainstay Diego Sanchez got knocked out cold on Saturday by Matt Brown most hoped that Sanchez would retire. He is 35 and has been in the game a long time, sustaining a lot of damage, and proving himself to be on of the most resilient fighters alive. Here’s what he had to say on Twitter after the loss:

I love y’all fans hope you guys liked the fight, what can I say but it hurts to let down the family. But that’s the fight game. I still have fight in me I’m not done yet I know that @iamtheimmortal what a classy competitor.

What do you think? Should Sanchez retire?

Please like & share: