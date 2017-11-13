Bisping odds underdog in Gastelum fight

After Anderson Silva failed another USADA test it appeared Kelvin Gastelum was without an opponent for his bout in Shanghai. UFC Fight Night 122 will take place on November 25th in China with Gastelum now facing former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The Brit stepped up and replaced Silva with only a few weeks between his November 4th title loss to GSP and the showdown with Kelvin. Because of the short notice we find Bisping on the underdog side of bestfightodds.com via mmafighting.com.

Bisping +120 Gastelum -161

What do you think? Are those odds accurate?