It’s no secret that site owner Jack Bratcher and I have a soft spot for pro wrestling. We also like underdogs and our new favorite is Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan. The singer was a player in TNA before getting taken for some money and leaving. He is now the owner of the growing National Wrestling Alliance and we couldn’t be happier. The NWA has a legacy almost unrivaled in pro wrestling. Check out highlights of his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

