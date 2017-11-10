Must see fight of the week: Nate Landwehr vs. Viktor Kolesnik at M-1 Challenge 85

Clarksville’s Nate Landwehr (10-2) has done it again. “The Train” returned to Russia on Friday for a featured featherweight contest against Viktor Kolesnik (11-3-1) at M-1 Challenge 85 in Moscow. Landwehr came forward for three full rounds ultimately wearing Kolesnik down to gain the split decision victory over one of Russia’s top 145-pound prospects. The win for Landwehr was not without adversity and Kolesnik definitely had his moments. But living up to his monicker, “The Train” just kept rolling and throwing the combinations. Check out what turned out to be one of the most entertaining bouts of the year.

If that wasn’t entertaining enough, check out Nate’s post-fight interview and watch him sing his soon to be new hit, “That’s an Ass-Whoopin”.

Landwehr has a multi-fight deal with M-1 Global and look for him to be fighting for their featherweight title in the near future.