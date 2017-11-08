Shock title change on Smackdown Live, Mahal wellness violation rumors

Holy sh*t snacks to quote Pam from the cartoon Archer.

Last night AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to become the WWE champion. Fans went nuts and it is a much needed change – but to be real it is head scratching. Jinder was getting in top shape, being pushed to the moon, and scheduled for a champ vs. champ match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Just weeks before that match he is no longer champion which makes zero sense UNLESS he wins it back next week prior.

There are rumors that Mahal popped on a WWE wellness drug screening, but insiders say it is unlikely. This is probably just a way to drum up viewership for Smackdown and nothing more. Whenever ratings fall there is almost always a shocking, stupid sometimes, move by WWE to show us that anything can happen when we least expect it. We’ll see what flushes out, but right now it is looking like an attention grabbing title change for the show.